Panthers Voice Steve Goldstein Racking Up Miles While Calling Stanley Cup Playoff Games From Coast To Coast

It's been a busy few weeks for Panthers play-by-play man Steve Goldstein, flying across the county calling Stanley Cup Playoff games since the postseason began.
Florida Panthers play-by-play voice Steve Goldstein has been keeping busy.
Over the past several years, the Panthers have been a mainstay during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, keeping Goldstein occupied calling games with the team during the first round and hosting broadcasts on TV and inside Amerant Bank Arena during the Cats’ postseason runs.
This year, an injury-decimated season kept the Panthers out of the playoffs.
If you’re thinking that meant Goldstein would have a little more time off, you are sorely mistaken.
Once Florida’s season ended, Goldstein was tapped by Sports USA owner and executive producer Larry Kahn to be a voice on the network as the Stanley Cup Playoffs got started.
Kahn was clearly a fan of Goldstein’s work after previously asking Goldie to call the 2026 Winter Classic for Sports USA.
While it’s probably safe to assume that he’d rather be calling Panthers games, Goldie is also a lifelong hockey nerd who knows better than to pass up a chance at calling the best playoffs in all of sports.
“Of course, it would be awesome to still be calling Panthers games during the playoffs, but you know they’ll be back,” he said. “It’s great to have this opportunity.”
In the weeks since the postseason began, to say Goldie has been calling a lot of hockey in a bunch of different places would be an understatement. Let’s just hope he’s collecting frequent flyer miles.
So far, Goldstein has called games in Dallas, Boston, Los Angeles, Tampa, Las Vegas, Anaheim and soon, Denver, handling the majority of playoff games Sports USA has broadcast.
He’s crisscrossed the country, calling four different first-round series and so far, both of the Western Conference semifinals, while sprinkling in a stop in Boone, North Carolina for his son Kyle’s graduation From Appalachian State University.
Goldie’s postseason started in Texas, calling Game 1 between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild on Saturday, April 18. A few days later he called Game 3 between the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins in Boston, then followed that up with Game 4 of the series between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings in LA three nights after that.
But it wasn’t until after calling Games 5 and 7 of the series between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa that things really kicked into high gear for Goldstein.
After calling the Canadiens’ impressive Game 7 victory in Tampa on Sunday, May 3, he flew home Monday and was back on a flight out west to Las Vegas on Tuesday.
He called Game 2 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, May 6, and then Thursday he was heading back east to North Carolina for his son’s graduation from Appalachian State.
A late-night flight home on Friday had Goldie walking into his home around 1 a.m., just in time to re-pack and head right back to the airport for a 1 p.m. Saturday flight back across the country to Anaheim for Sunday’s Game 4 between the Ducks and Golden Knights.
The following day, which was Monday, he was on a relatively shorter flight from Anaheim to Denver, where he actually gets to chill for a couple days before calling Game 5 between the Wild and Avalanche on Wednesday.
After that, he’ll fly to Anaheim on Thursday to call Game 6 between the Ducks and Golden Knights that night, and from there it’s TBD.
It’s possible he goes to Vegas if that series goes seven games. Or if the Sabres and Canadiens series extends to a sixth game, Goldie could be heading up to the hockey mecca of Montreal for that one.
After this round is over, look for Goldie to be working one of the conference finals.
Even with all the miles and hotels, Goldstein said he’s having a blast calling playoff hockey and visiting with with all the friends he’s made along the way.
That includes former Panthers like Radko Gudas, who Goldie caught up with after a recent morning skate in Anaheim.
Gudas is a genuinely good guy who was a fan and media favorite during his time with Florida, so hearing that the two dads took some time to reminisce and chat about what their kids are up to came as no surprise.
Goldie has also been blessed with an all-star group of analysts to work alongside in the broadcast booth this postseason.
While surely nobody compares to the great Randy Moller, Goldstein has called games with Kings TV analyst Jim Fox, Bruins analyst Billy Jaffe, Utah Mammoth color man Nick Olczyk and analyst for the New York Rangers Dave Maloney.
Panthers fans can universally agree that they’ve got one of the best play-by-play voices and hockey personalities in the game.
Despite the Cats missing out on the playoffs this year, it’s nice that Florida’s official voice is still out there doing his thing.
For fans wondering how and where they can hear Goldie’s calls, Sports USA games can be found on Sirius XM and various local radio stations throughout the county, as well as online at SportsUSA.live.
Keep up the great work, Goldie!
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