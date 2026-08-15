Brad Marchand Reveals He Recently Had Surgery, Hopes To 'Get Back On The Ice Soon'

“Hey fans, Brad Marchand here,” he said in the video post. “I just wanted to send you a note and first off apologize; I won’t be able to make Z’s game. Unfortunately, I had to have a surgery. I was trying to fix (the injury) without surgery, but unfortunately that wasn’t able to happen and had to kind of do it last minute, and with the time and the recovery I’m going to need, I’m not going to be able to make it and play in the game, unfortunately. It’s very disappointing and I just wanted to let you all know that I was really excited and really honored to be part of the game, but unfortunately I wont be able to make it now. I need to do the rehab and take care of that so I can get back on the ice soon.”