Brad Marchand Reveals He Recently Had Surgery, Hopes To 'Get Back On The Ice Soon'
The Panthers quest for redemption faces an early hurdle as star forward Brad Marchand has undergone surgery, putting his availability for the start of training camp in question.
The narrative that the Florida Panthers will be fully healthy when the upcoming season arrives is already starting to shift.
Florida is coming off an injury plagued season that saw the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup Champion Panthers fail to reach the postseason, but the hope is that the team would be able to resume their winning ways with a stacked roster full of high-end, healthy players.
Well, one of the Cats’ key forwards could already be destined to miss time when training camp begins next month.
Forward Brad Marchand announced on social media that he recently had a surgical procedure that will keep him off the ice at least in the short term.
Marchand, 38, was set to play in former teammate Zdeno Chara’s farewell game, which will take place on Friday at the Pavol Demitry Ice Stadium in Trencin, Slovakia.
“Hey fans, Brad Marchand here,” he said in the video post. “I just wanted to send you a note and first off apologize; I won’t be able to make Z’s game. Unfortunately, I had to have a surgery. I was trying to fix (the injury) without surgery, but unfortunately that wasn’t able to happen and had to kind of do it last minute, and with the time and the recovery I’m going to need, I’m not going to be able to make it and play in the game, unfortunately. It’s very disappointing and I just wanted to let you all know that I was really excited and really honored to be part of the game, but unfortunately I wont be able to make it now. I need to do the rehab and take care of that so I can get back on the ice soon.”
Last season, Marchand was battling a lower-body injury that kept him out of Panthers games in both January and February before he played for Team Canada during the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Following the silver medal-winning trip to Milan, Marchand returned to the Panthers and played in a handful of games before Florida Head Coach Paul Maurice began to hold him out of the lineup. Marchand officially went on LTIR in mid-March.
“I think even if there isn’t (surgery), we’re still talking long-term; like, this isn’t going to be a couple of days. We’re into weeks,” Maurice said when initially taking Marchand out of the lineup. “He has been dealing with something for a couple of months, (but) we have been able to maintain it.”
Prior to being shut down, Marchand was having an excellent season for the Panthers, leading the team in both goals and points for much of the campaign before injuries caused its premature ending.
He finished with 27 goals and 54 points in 52 games for the Cats.
When Florida’s season ended in April, Marchand provided some insight into how he had been managing his health.
“I got hurt in December and I just kinda kept playing through it," Marchand explained. "Obviously the Olympics were a big goal that I had and it hadn’t gotten really bad at that point. And then in January, it got worse, and there was a point where it got better and I thought I was past it. And then unfortunately it got really bad there at one point. So, going to deal with it here to try and find a solution to get better and be really prepared for next year.”
At the time, Marchand's recovery plan was still a work in progress that would depend how his body responded to the rest, recuperation and eventual ramping up that occurs during the offseason.
“We’re not sure yet,” he said when asked about surgery. “That’s still a potential. It’s something that we’re (considering) that’s kind of last resort. There’s so much time here, now that we’re not in a playoff position, that we’re gonna try and do everything we can to get around it without having surgery. But yeah, it’s not off the table.”
Now that we know the surgery has occurred, combined with Marchand’s comments about hoping to “get back on the ice soon,” his recovery will certainly be something to track when training camp arrives next month.
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Photo caption: Mar 3, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Florida Panthers left wingBradMarchand(63) reacts to a penalty call against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at Prudential Center. (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)