It's Time To Introduce Kuzmenko To The Kings' Lineup For Game 3 Against Avalanche

Dropping the first two games of the series to the Colorado Avalanche and only scoring one goal in each, it could be time for the Los Angeles Kings to introduce Andrei Kuzmenko to this post-season.
The Los Angeles Kings are behind as the Colorado Avalanche holds a 2-0 series lead in the first round of these Stanley Cup Playoffs.
While the Kings have been right there with the Presidents' Trophy winners and star-studded Avs, they can't find a way to win. And in the post-season, that's all that matters.
With that in mind, it may be time for coach D.J. Smith and the Kings to make a change to the lineup.
Los Angeles has put on a defensive clinic against Colorado, limiting superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas to one point each, and defenseman Cale Makar is still looking for his first point of the series.
Both games finished with a 2-1 score, with Game 2 requiring overtime.
Though the Kings have been exceptional at keeping the puck out of the net, thanks to team defense and spectacular performances from goaltender Anton Forsberg, they've struggled to create offense.
Kings' star left winger Artemi Panarin has the only goals for Los Angeles this season, with both of them coming on the power play. That means the Kings are still looking for their first goal at 5-on-5, while all of the Avs' goals have come at even strength.
It certainly isn't for a lack of trying, as center Quinton Byfield had a load of quality scoring chances in Game 2 in what was a wild contest.
However, Los Angeles may need to make an alteration in the lineup to change the trajectory of this series. That's when the offense-minded Andrei Kuzmenko comes in.
The Kings have missed his creativity in the offensive zone. And while Kuzmenko drawing into the lineup could swap out someone who has contributed to the team's defense in Games 1 and 2, the truth is, Los Angeles lost both games playing that way.
At least introducing Kuzmenko to these playoffs would give the team another dimension and bring them closer to scoring at least one more goal, which is all they needed in Game 2 to tie the series.
Kuzmenko missed over a month of action to end the regular season. He played his last game of the campaign on Feb. 25 before being diagnosed with a knee injury that ended his regular season.
However, the 30-year-old left winger was activated from injured reserve and has been travelling with the team since the post-season began. Therefore, Kuzmenko is available for the Kings if they want to turn to his offensive abilities, and that should really be considered for Game 3 in Los Angeles.
The Russian has scored 13 goals and 25 points in 52 games this past regular season, and led the Kings in power-play goals with eight.
Also, his playoff campaign last year should catch the attention of the Los Angeles coaching staff, as he recorded a point per game. Against the Edmonton Oilers in last year's first round of the playoffs, Kuzmenko registered three goals and six points in six games.
Playoff series are short, and there won't be much time before a decision like introducing Kuzmenko to the post-season becomes too late.
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