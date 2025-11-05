Report: Los Angeles Kings Scouting Philadelphia Flyers For Potential Top-Six Winger

The Los Angeles Kings reportedly have been hunting the market for a top-six scoring winger. In addition, the Kings may have a designated roster player to give up for this potential trade acquisition to help the top-six forward group.

According to The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, the Kings are exploring the trade market for a top-six winger.

It seems that Kings GM Ken Holland would like some more scoring punch on the flanks of centers Quinton Byfield and captain Anze Kopitar.

This season, Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala have been top-six locks in the winger position. Outside of those two scorers, Los Angeles has tried tinkering with a few players up the lineup.

At Monday’s practice in preparation for Tuesday’s contest against the Winnipeg Jets, Kings coach Jim Hiller had Joel Armia on the top line on the left wing of Kopitar and Kempe.

Report: Ex-Kings Forward Arthur Kaliyev Accused Of ‘Gambling Addiction,’ Owed Money To Kings Players And Staff

Former Los Angeles Kings right winger Arthur Kaliyev's ex-girlfriend details his alleged gambling addiction, massive debts to teammates and staff, and over $50,000 in alleged scamming.

Furthermore, on the right side of Fiala and Byfield was Alex Laferriere. It isn’t out of the ordinary to see Laferriere up that high in the lineup, but in an ideal world, he is more suited for a third-line scoring role.

Ultimately, that sees Andrei Kuzmenko get demoted to the third line, next to center Phillip Danault, and Trevor Moore on the right flank.

Not only did he get pushed down the lineup, but Kuzmenko was taken off of Los Angeles’ top power-play unit ahead of their next game, seeing Perry fill in for him.

Los Angeles Kings Make Much-Needed Change To Top Power-Play Unit

Corey Perry, the Los Angeles Kings' joint-leading goal scorer, will be joining the team's top power-play unit, a much-needed alteration. Is this the change the Kings need to end their power-play scoring drought?

Nonetheless, reports say that the Kings’ senior advisor, Marc Bergevin, was attending a few Philadelphia Flyers games, hinting that they may be eyeing a forward on the ‘Broad Street Bullies.’

When linking the reports of the team looking for a top-six scoring winger and scouting the Flyers simultaneously, there a players that match the bill from Philadelphia.

Right winger Owen Tippett could be at the top of that list of names for Holland and the Kings. Not only does he fit the job description, but the 26-year-old has had trade rumors circling him dating back to late October.

Other names worth mentioning are right wingers Travis Konecny, who represented Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last year, and Tyson Foerster, who is currently out with a lower-body injury.

According to puckpedia.com, the Kings have $3.29 million in current salary cap space and a projected $12.8 million in trade deadline cap space.

It was further reported by The Fourth Period that Moore could be a potential trade candidate if Holland feels he needs to move even more money off their books. Moore earns $4.2 million against Los Angeles’ cap, and will continue to for the next two seasons after this campaign.

Ahead of the Kings’ game against the Jets, the 30-year-old has three goals and four points in 12 appearances so far this season.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.