(10-11-25) Wild Vs Blue Jackets: Starting Goaltenders

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (1-0-0) host its expansion brothers the Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1-0) tonight for the Wild's home opener. We've got the starting goaltenders for both team's tonight.

Filip Gustavsson will start for the Wild tonight. He went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage against Columbus last year.

Gustavsson, 27, is stopped all 26 shots he faced in Thursday's game against the St. Louis Blues. He also recently signed a five-year contract extension.

In 170 career games Gustavsson is 84-59-20 with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. In his Wild career he is 74-46-17 with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in 143 career games.

Gustavsson is 3-0-1 all-time against Columbus with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage.

For Columbus it will be Elvis Merzlikins. He is 2-1-2 against the Wild in his career with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

In six NHL seasons, all with Columbus, Merzlikins is 94-100-35 with a 3.20 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

