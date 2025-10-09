(10-9-25) Wild Vs Blues Game Preview, Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (0-0-0) is set to play in its first game of the 2025-26 season tonight against the St. Louis Blues (0-0-0) on the road before returning home for Saturday's home-opener.

Minnesota went 3-1-0 against the Blues last year and is 6-2-2 in its last ten games against the Blues.

It is a big youth movement for the Wild this season. Five recent first round draft picks made the roster for Minnesota this year. Liam Ohgren, David Jiricek, Zeev Buium, Jesper Wallstedt and Danila Yurov have al made the team out of training camp.

Hunter Haight, a second round pick from 2022, will make his NHL debut tonight for the Wild. Buium will make his regular season NHL debut as well.

Jonas Brodin skated today in St. Louis but will remain out tonight for the Wild. Yurok's NHL debut will be put on hold as he will be a scratch tonight. Filip Gustavsson will start tonight. Wallstedt will back him up.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko

Yakov Trenin - Ryan Hartman - Marcus Johansson

Liam Ohgren - Hunter Haight - Vinnie Hinostroza

Defense:

Jake Middleton - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - Jared Spurgeon

Zach Bogosian - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Dameon Hunt, Danila Yurov

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Jonas Brodin (upper-body), Nico Sturm (back),

Blues Projected Lines

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours - Pius Suter - Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko - Nick Bjugstad - Nathan Walker

Defense:

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker - Logan Mailloux

Starting Goaltender: Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Oscar Sundqvist (lower-body)

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg a reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

