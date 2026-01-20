(1-20-26) Wild Vs Canadians: Projected Goalie Matchup

The Minnesota Wild (28-13-9) is back in action tonight to finish a road trip against the Montreal Canadiens (27-15-7).
After playing in his 200th career NHL game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night, Filip Gustavsson is projected to sit out tonight.
Meaning rookie goaltender Jesper Wallstedt is projected to start tonight for the Wild.
It has been a tough stretch of games for Wallstedt recently. He is 2-3-2 in his last seven games with a 3.98 goals-against average and a .871 save percentage.
He was 6-1-0 with a 1.83 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage with two shutouts in his previous seven games.
On the year, Wallstedt is 12-4-4- with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage with four shutouts. He has never faced the Canadiens in his career.
Jakub Dobeš is projected to start tonight for the Canadiens. He has a 3.15 goals-against average and a .878 save percentage in his last ten starts for Montreal.
The 24-year-old netminder has played in 38 career NHL games. He is 21-9-6 with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. In 22 games this season he is 14-5-3 with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage.
He has faced the Wild once in his career. He stopped 23-of-26 in a loss.
