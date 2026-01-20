(1-20-26) Wild Vs Canadiens: Line Combinations

Jesper Wallstedt will look to get back on track tonight.
Here are tonights starting lineups.
Wild Projected Lines
Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello
Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno - Hunter Haight - Vinnie Hinostroza
Ben Jones - Nico Sturm - Tyler Pitlick
Defense:
Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber
Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Daemon Hunt - David Spacek
Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: David Jiricek, Nicolas Aube-Kubel.
Injured: Matt Boldy (lower-body), Marcus Johansson (lower-body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body), Jonas Brodin (lower-body), Zach Bogosian (lower-body).
Canadiens Projected Lines
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Kirby Dach
Juraj Slafkovsky - Oliver Kapanen - Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc - Phillip Danault - Josh Anderson
Joe Veleno - Jake Evans - Brendan Gallagher
Defense:
Mike Matheson - Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson - Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle - Jayden Struble
Starting Goaltender: Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Sammy Blais.
Injured: Alex Newhook (lower-body), Alexandre Texier (lower-body), Patrik Laine (lower-body).
