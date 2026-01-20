Logo
Minnesota Wild
(1-20-26) Wild Vs Canadiens: Line Combinations cover image

(1-20-26) Wild Vs Canadiens: Line Combinations

Dylan Loucks
3h
See the projected lineups for the Wild vs. Canadiens showdown. Wallstedt aims for a turnaround as key players remain sidelined.

The Minnesota Wild (28-13-9) is back in action tonight to finish a road trip against the Montreal Canadiens (27-15-7).

Jesper Wallstedt will look to get back on track tonight.

Here are tonights starting lineups.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Hunter Haight - Vinnie Hinostroza

Ben Jones - Nico Sturm - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Daemon Hunt - David Spacek

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: David Jiricek, Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

Injured: Matt Boldy (lower-body), Marcus Johansson (lower-body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body), Jonas Brodin (lower-body), Zach Bogosian (lower-body).

Canadiens Projected Lines

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Kirby Dach

Juraj Slafkovsky - Oliver Kapanen - Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc - Phillip Danault - Josh Anderson

Joe Veleno - Jake Evans - Brendan Gallagher

Defense:

Mike Matheson - Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson - Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle - Jayden Struble

Starting Goaltender: Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Sammy Blais.

Injured: Alex Newhook (lower-body), Alexandre Texier (lower-body), Patrik Laine (lower-body).

