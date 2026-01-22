Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
(1-22-26) Wild Vs Red Wings: Line Combinations cover image

(1-22-26) Wild Vs Red Wings: Line Combinations

Dylan Loucks
3h
Partner
157Members·2.2KPosts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Dylan Loucks
3h
Updated at Jan 23, 2026, 02:53
Partner

Key players return as Wild face surging Red Wings. See the full projected lineups and strategic adjustments for tonight's showdown.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (28-14-9) is back in action tonight to face the Detroit Red Wings (31-16-4).

Minnesota will welcome two key players back to the lineup tonight.

The Wild 4-4-2 in their last ten games. The Red Wings are 7-2-1 in their last ten games.

Here are tonight's lines.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin - Nico Sturm - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Daemon Hunt - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Ben Jones, David Spacek, Hunter Haight.

Injured: Matt Boldy (lower-body), Jonas Brodin (lower-body), Zach Bogosian (lower-body).

Red Wings Projected Lines

Marco Kasper - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat - Andrew Copp - Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie - J.T. Compher - James van Riemsdyk

Elmer Soderblom - Michael Rasmussen - Mason Appleton

Defense:

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider

Axel Sandin-Pellikka - Jacob Bernard-Docker

Albert Johansson - Travis Hamonic

Starting Goaltender: Cam Talbot

Scratched: Erik Gustafsson, Simon Edvinsson.

Injured: None.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

Quinn Hughes rewrites Wild history, shattering a scoring record in just 18 games. Discover how his immediate impact transforms the team's offensive attack.
thehockeynews.comNewly Acquired Defenseman Quinn Hughes Breaks Franchise Record In 18th GameQuinn Hughes rewrites Wild history, shattering a scoring record in just 18 games. Discover how his immediate impact transforms the team's offensive attack.

- Wild Place Star Winger Matt Boldy On Injured Reserve.

- Immediate Impact: Quinn Hughes' Start With The Wild Has Been Historically Fast.

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- Wild's Jonas Brodin, Joel Eriksson Ek Named To Sweden's Olympic Roster.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

Latest News
1