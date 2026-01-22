(1-22-26) Wild Vs Red Wings: Line Combinations

Minnesota will welcome two key players back to the lineup tonight.
The Wild 4-4-2 in their last ten games. The Red Wings are 7-2-1 in their last ten games.
Here are tonight's lines.
Wild Projected Lines
Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin - Nico Sturm - Tyler Pitlick
Defense:
Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber
Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Daemon Hunt - David Jiricek
Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Ben Jones, David Spacek, Hunter Haight.
Injured: Matt Boldy (lower-body), Jonas Brodin (lower-body), Zach Bogosian (lower-body).
Red Wings Projected Lines
Marco Kasper - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat - Andrew Copp - Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie - J.T. Compher - James van Riemsdyk
Elmer Soderblom - Michael Rasmussen - Mason Appleton
Defense:
Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Axel Sandin-Pellikka - Jacob Bernard-Docker
Albert Johansson - Travis Hamonic
Starting Goaltender: Cam Talbot
Scratched: Erik Gustafsson, Simon Edvinsson.
Injured: None.
