(10-22-25) Wild Vs New Jersey: Game Preview, Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) is back in action tonight against the New Jersey Devils (5-1-0) to wrap up a five-game road trip.

Wild forward Marco Rossi will enter the lineup tonight. He missed the last game with a lower-body injury. The Wild recalled forward Hunter Haight from the AHL and placed Zach Bogosian on the injured reserve but Haight won't play tonight.

Here are tonights lines.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson - Marco Rossi - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Ben Jones, Dameon Hunt, Hunter Haight.

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower).

New Jersey Projected Lines

Ondrej Palat - Jack Hughes - Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter - Dawson Mercer - Connor Brown

Stefan Noesen - Luke Glendening - Brian Halonen

Defense:

Luke Hughes - Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon - Simon Nemec

Starting Goaltender: Nico Daws

Scratched: Cody Glass, Dennis Cholowski.

Injured: Johnathan Kovacevic (lower-body), Marc McLoughlin (upper-body), Seamus Casey (lower-body), Evgenii Dadonov (upper-body), Zack MacEwen (upper-body), Jacob Markstrom (lower-body).

Minnesota Wild prospect Liam Ohgren heads to the AHL for increased ice time. Coach John Hynes emphasizes "puck touches" as the key to unlocking his offensive potential.

