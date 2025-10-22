(10-22-25) Wild Vs New Jersey: Game Preview, Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) is back in action tonight against the New Jersey Devils (5-1-0) to wrap up a five-game road trip.
Wild forward Marco Rossi will enter the lineup tonight. He missed the last game with a lower-body injury. The Wild recalled forward Hunter Haight from the AHL and placed Zach Bogosian on the injured reserve but Haight won't play tonight.
Here are tonights lines.
Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson - Marco Rossi - Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza
Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Tyler Pitlick
Defense:
Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
Zeev Buium - Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton - David Jiricek
Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Ben Jones, Dameon Hunt, Hunter Haight.
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower).
Ondrej Palat - Jack Hughes - Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Arseny Gritsyuk
Paul Cotter - Dawson Mercer - Connor Brown
Stefan Noesen - Luke Glendening - Brian Halonen
Defense:
Luke Hughes - Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon - Simon Nemec
Starting Goaltender: Nico Daws
Scratched: Cody Glass, Dennis Cholowski.
Injured: Johnathan Kovacevic (lower-body), Marc McLoughlin (upper-body), Seamus Casey (lower-body), Evgenii Dadonov (upper-body), Zack MacEwen (upper-body), Jacob Markstrom (lower-body).
