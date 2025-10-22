Wild's Marco Rossi Likely To Play In New Jersey

The Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) is back in action tonight against the New Jersey Devils (5-1-0) for one final game on the road.

Wild forward Marco Rossi missed last game with a lower-body injury but was on the ice for morning skate on Wednesday.

Rossi, 24, blocked a shot in the Wild's game against the Washington Capitals. You knew it would be bad considering Rossi played in back-to-back seasons of 82 games. He missed one game and now seems like he will be back in tonight.

The 5-foot-9 center has one goal and five points in six games this season. He had 24 goals, 36 assists and 60 points last year.

Wild head coach John Hynes said Rossi is likely to play tonight. He took line rushes with Marcus Johansson and Vladimir Tarasenko so it looks like he should be in tonight.

