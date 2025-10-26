    • Powered by Roundtable

    (10-26-25) Wild Vs Sharks: Line Combinations

    Dylan Loucks
    Oct 26, 2025, 21:52
    Dylan Loucks
    Dylan Loucks
    Dylan Loucks
    Dylan Loucks

    (10-26-25) Wild Vs Sharks: Line Combinations

    Dylan Loucks
    Oct 26, 2025, 21:52
    Dylan Loucks
    Oct 26, 2025, 21:52
    Updated at: Oct 26, 2025, 21:52

    Discover the Minnesota Wild's revamped forward and defense pairings against the Sharks. Who will ignite the offense with Marcus Foligno sidelined?

    ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (3-5-1) is set to host the San Jose Sharks (1-5-2) for its second game of the six game home stand.

    The Wild will be without forward Marcus Foligno tonight. He is out with an upper-body injury. Here our tonight's lines.

    Wild Projected Lines

    Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Marcus Johansson

    Vladimir Tarasenko - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

    Yakov Trenin - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza

    Ben Jones - Danila Yurov - Tyler Pitlick

    Defense:

    Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

    Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

    Zeev Buium - David Jiricek

    Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

    Scratched: Dameon Hunt.

    Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Marcus Foligno (upper-body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower).

    Sharks Projected Lines

    Tyler Toffoli - Macklin Celebrini - Will Smith

    William Eklund - Alex Wennberg - Philipp Kurashev

    Collin Graf - Michael Misa - Adam Gaudette

    Barkley Goodrow - Ty Dellandrea - Ryan Reaves

    Defense:

    Dmitry Orlov - Timothy Liljegren

    Mario Ferraro - Vicent Iorio

    Sam Dickinson - Vincent Desharnais

    Starting Goaltender: Yaroslav Askarov

    Scratched: Jeff Skinner.

    Injured: Nick Leddy (upper-body), John Klingberg (lower-body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper-body).

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

    Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

    Wild's Marcus Foligno Out With Upper-Body Injury Wild's Marcus Foligno Out With Upper-Body Injury Forward Marcus Foligno is sidelined with an upper-body injury, undergoing X-rays. His absence impacts the Wild's lineup for tonight's game against the Sharks.

    - Wild Acquire Former Top Prospect From San Jose In A Trade.

    - Wild's Zach Bogosian Out With Lower-Body Injury, Day-To-Day.

    - Iowa Wild Bring Back Franchise Goals Leader On AHL Contract.

    - Wild Recall Forward Ben Jones From Iowa Wild.

    - Jesper Wallstedt Excited To Prove Haters Wrong.