(10-26-25) Wild Vs Sharks: Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (3-5-1) is set to host the San Jose Sharks (1-5-2) for its second game of the six game home stand.
The Wild will be without forward Marcus Foligno tonight. He is out with an upper-body injury. Here our tonight's lines.
Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Marcus Johansson
Vladimir Tarasenko - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza
Ben Jones - Danila Yurov - Tyler Pitlick
Defense:
Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
Zeev Buium - David Jiricek
Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Dameon Hunt.
Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Marcus Foligno (upper-body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower).
Tyler Toffoli - Macklin Celebrini - Will Smith
William Eklund - Alex Wennberg - Philipp Kurashev
Collin Graf - Michael Misa - Adam Gaudette
Barkley Goodrow - Ty Dellandrea - Ryan Reaves
Defense:
Dmitry Orlov - Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro - Vicent Iorio
Sam Dickinson - Vincent Desharnais
Starting Goaltender: Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Jeff Skinner.
Injured: Nick Leddy (upper-body), John Klingberg (lower-body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper-body).
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.
