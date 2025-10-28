(10-28-25) Wild Vs Jets: Starting Goaltending Matchup

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (3-5-2) host the Winnipeg Jets (6-2-0) tonight. We have tonights goaltending matchup for you.

The Wild will turn back to Filip Gustavsson after Jesper Wallstedt started the last game in a 6-5 loss.

Minnesota went 0-2-1 against the Jets last season. Gustavsson went 0-1-1 with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. Wallstedt started in the other game.

Gustavsson, 27, is 2-5-0 on the season with a 3.34 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage in seven starts. He has one shutout as well.

In his career, Gustavsson is 4-2-1 with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage in seven starts. Hopefully the Wild, who has lost six of their last seven games, get that version of Gustavsson tonight.

Jets Look To Reignite Offense, Extend Dominance Over Wild In Divisional Clash

Jets aim to overcome recent loss, seeking eighth straight victory against a struggling Wild squad, with key players needing to step up.

Connor Hellebuyck will start for the Jets. The Veznia Award Winner and Hart Trophy Winner from last year went 3-0-0 against the Wild with a 0.66 goals-against average and a .978 save percentage with one shutout.

The 6-foot-4 goaltender is 4-3-0 on the year with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage in seven starts.

In his career against the Wild, Hellebuyck is 15-10-2 with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage with four shutouts in 30 games.

