(11-16-25) Wild Vs Golden Knights: Goaltending Matchup

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (8-7-4) is back on home ice tonight to host the Vegas Golden Knights (8-4-5). Here is tonight's goaltending matchup.

The Wild will turn back to Filip Gustavsson tonight in goal. Jesper Wallstedt shutout the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday so Gustavsson will start on Sunday.

He is 4-7-2 on the year with a 3.09 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage in 13 games. Last season, Gustavsson went 0-1-0 against Vegas and let up four goals on 37 shots.

Gustavsson, 27, is 1-4-1 in his career against the Golden Knights with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage in seven career games.

Rookie goaltender Carl Lindbom is expected to start for Vegas. He is 0-3-1 on the year with a 3.29 goals-against average and a .869 save percentage.

He has not faced the Wild in his career and has only four NHL starts, all coming this season. The 22-year-old netminder is 19-15-4 in the AHL in his career with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

Vegas lost four straight games before its 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

‘It Made Him Stronger’: Hynes Highlights Wallstedt’s Growth As Rookie Makes History

Jesper Wallstedt's historic consecutive shutouts reveal how adversity forged his strength, propelling the rookie to new NHL milestones.

- Wild Recall Liam Ohgren From American Hockey League.

- Wild's Marco Rossi Is Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury.

- 'Him And Kirill Are So Fun To Watch': Kaprizov, Zuccarello Connect On Gorgeous Goal.

- Wild Acquire Former Top Prospect From San Jose In A Trade.