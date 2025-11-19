(11-19-25) Wild Vs Hurricanes: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (9-7-4) host the Carolina Hurricanes (13-5-1) tonight for a late 8:30 p.m. game on national TV. Here is tonights preview.

The Wild come into Wednesday's game owning an active five-game point streak (4-0-1), tied for the second-longest active streak in the NHL. They are also 6-1-1 in November which ranks tied for first in the NHL in wins and points (13) and ranks tied for second with a .813 point percentage.

The Hurricanes are 7-2-1 in their last ten games and sit at the top of the standings in the Metropolitan division and in the Eastern Conference.

Minnesota is 6-3-0 in its last nine games against Carolina since 2/12/22 and has earned a point in ten of its last 11 home games against the Hurricanes (8-1-2) and is 11-3-2 in its last 16 home games, scoring three-plus goals in 13 of those contests.

Carolina won the first meeting this season 4-3 over the Wild. Filip Gustavsson started that game against Frederik Andersen. But it will be Jesper Wallstedt tonight against Andersen and the Canes.

Wallstedt is 4-0-2 on the year with a 2.10 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage with two shutouts. He carries a shutout streak of 141:09 into tonights game and is the only NHL goaltender with multiple shutouts this season.

Among NHL goaltenders with six-plus games played, Wallstedt ranks second in goals-against average and third in save percentage.

Wallstedt, with three career shutouts, joins Josh Harding (3) as the only Wild goaltenders to earn three or more shutouts as a rookie in franchise history.

Ryan Hartman was added to the Injured Reserve and Hunter Haight was recalled to be the 13th forward. Marco Rossi and Vladimir Tarasenko will miss their third consecutive game tonight. They both sit with lower-body injuries.

All these injuries have opened the door for rookie Danila Yurov. He will move up from the fourth line to the first line tonight and center Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy - Joel Eriksson Ek - Marcus Johansson

Marcus Foligno - Yakov Trenin - Vinnie Hinostroza

Liam Ohgren - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - Daemon Hunt

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: David Jiricek, Hunter Haight

Injured: Marco Rossi (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back), Ryan Hartman (lower-body), Vladimir Tarasenko (lower-body), Zach Bogosian (lower-body).

Hurricanes Projected Lines

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

Defense:

Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker

K'Andre Miller - Joel Nystrom

Alexander Nikishin - Mike Reilly

Starting Goaltender: Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Bradley Nadeau, Brandon Bussi, Domenick Fensore.

Injured: Charles Alexis Legault (upper-body), Jalen Chatfield (upper-body), Jaccob Slavin (lower-body), Jesper Kotkaniemi (lower-body).

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on TNT, HBO MAX, truTV, TVAS. Alex Faust will be on the play-by-play with Jennifer Botterill and Colby Armstrong as the color analysts. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

Wild Rookie Gets His Biggest Opportunity Yet: First-Line Center

With injuries striking, rookie Danila Yurov steps into a massive first-line center role, centering a star-studded Minnesota Wild trio. Can he seize this moment?

