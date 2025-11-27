(11-26-25) Wild Vs Blackhawks: Preview, Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (12-7-4) is back in action tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks (10-8-4) on the road before hosting two games at home.
Minnesota is back on national television tonight.
The Wild went 3-0-1 against the Blackhawks last year. Filip Gustavsson started three of those games and will start tonight.
Spencer Knight has never started against the Wild but will start tonight.
Minnesota will still be without Marco Rossi, Ryan Hartman and Vladimir Tarasenko tonight. Vinnie Hinostroza is also out for the next month.
Here are tonight's projected lines.
Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Yakov Trenin
Liam Ohgren - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick
Defense:
Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber
Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian
Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight.
Injured: Marco Rossi (lower), Ryan Hartman (lower), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower), Vladimir Tarasenko (lower).
Ryan Greene - Connor Bedard - Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen - Frank Nazar - Oliver Moore
Ryan Donato - Jason Dickinson - Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach - Landon Slaggert
Defense:
Alex Vlasic - Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk - Connor Murphy - Sam Rinzel
Starting Goaltender: Spencer Knight
Scratched: Sam Lafferty.
Injured: Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed), Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip).
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN+/HULU. John Buccigros will be on the play-by-play with Cassie Campbell-Pascall as the color analyst. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.
