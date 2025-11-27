(11-26-25) Wild Vs Blackhawks: Preview, Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (12-7-4) is back in action tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks (10-8-4) on the road before hosting two games at home.

Minnesota is back on national television tonight.

The Wild went 3-0-1 against the Blackhawks last year. Filip Gustavsson started three of those games and will start tonight.

Spencer Knight has never started against the Wild but will start tonight.

Minnesota will still be without Marco Rossi, Ryan Hartman and Vladimir Tarasenko tonight. Vinnie Hinostroza is also out for the next month.

Here are tonight's projected lines.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Yakov Trenin

Liam Ohgren - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight.

Injured: Marco Rossi (lower), Ryan Hartman (lower), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower), Vladimir Tarasenko (lower).

Blackhawks Projected Lines

Ryan Greene - Connor Bedard - Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen - Frank Nazar - Oliver Moore

Ryan Donato - Jason Dickinson - Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach - Landon Slaggert

Defense:

Alex Vlasic - Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk - Connor Murphy - Sam Rinzel

Starting Goaltender: Spencer Knight

Scratched: Sam Lafferty.

Injured: Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed), Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip).

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN+/HULU. John Buccigros will be on the play-by-play with Cassie Campbell-Pascall as the color analyst. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

