    • Powered by Roundtable

    (11-26-25) Wild Vs Blackhawks: Preview, Line Combinations

    Dylan Loucks
    Nov 27, 2025, 01:10
    Dylan Loucks
    Dylan Loucks
    Dylan Loucks
    Dylan Loucks

    (11-26-25) Wild Vs Blackhawks: Preview, Line Combinations

    Dylan Loucks
    Nov 27, 2025, 01:10
    Dylan Loucks
    Nov 27, 2025, 01:10
    Updated at: Nov 27, 2025, 01:43

    Wild face Blackhawks on national TV. Gustavsson starts as Minnesota navigates key injuries and looks to extend dominance over Chicago.

    The Minnesota Wild (12-7-4) is back in action tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks (10-8-4) on the road before hosting two games at home.

    Minnesota is back on national television tonight.

    The Wild went 3-0-1 against the Blackhawks last year. Filip Gustavsson started three of those games and will start tonight.

    Spencer Knight has never started against the Wild but will start tonight.

    Minnesota will still be without Marco Rossi, Ryan Hartman and Vladimir Tarasenko tonight. Vinnie Hinostroza is also out for the next month.

    Here are tonight's projected lines.

    Wild Projected Lines

    Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello

    Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

    Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Yakov Trenin

    Liam Ohgren - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick

    Defense:

    Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

    Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

    Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian

    Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

    Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight.

    Injured: Marco Rossi (lower), Ryan Hartman (lower), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower), Vladimir Tarasenko (lower).

    Blackhawks Projected Lines

    Ryan Greene - Connor Bedard - Tyler Bertuzzi

    Teuvo Teravainen - Frank Nazar - Oliver Moore

    Ryan Donato - Jason Dickinson - Ilya Mikheyev

    Colton Dach - Landon Slaggert

    Defense:

    Alex Vlasic - Louis Crevier

    Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levshunov

    Matt Grzelcyk - Connor Murphy - Sam Rinzel

    Starting Goaltender: Spencer Knight

    Scratched: Sam Lafferty.

    Injured: Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed), Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip).

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN+/HULU. John Buccigros will be on the play-by-play with Cassie Campbell-Pascall as the color analyst. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

    Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

    'I Would Anticipate That Moving Forward': Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson, Wallstedt 'I Would Anticipate That Moving Forward': Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson, Wallstedt Emerging rookie brilliance forces the Wild's hand, creating a dynamic tandem that will share net duties going forward.

    - Wild's Ryan Hartman Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury.

    - Wild's Rookie Center Gets First Huge Opportunity: First-Line Center.

    - The Wild’s Wall: How Defense, Grit and Buy-In Turned Minnesota Into A November Powerhouse.

    - Wild's Marco Rossi Is Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury.