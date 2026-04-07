(4-7-26) Wild Announce Starting Goaltender Vs Kraken

Who will guard the crease? The Wild reveal their starting netminder for the crucial Kraken showdown, aiming for a vital victory.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (44-21-12) is back in action tonight to face the Seattle Kraken (32-33-11) for a home game.
Minnesota is set to make some changes to its lineup tonight, including the goaltender.
After starting against the Ottawa Senators, the Wild turned to Filip Gustavsson on Sunday in the second half of the back-to-back.
Wallstedt, 23, almost got a shutout in his last game. He is 16-8-6 on the season with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage with four shutouts in 32 games this season and 30 starts.
The 6-foot-3 rookie netminder started the second contest this season against the Kraken and stopped 26-of-28 shots faced in the win.
He is 1-0-0 with a 1.93 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage following his loan start this season against Seattle.
Wallstedt is currently tied with Kaapo Kahkonen for the single-season record by a Wild rookie goaltender.
Philip Grubauer started both games against the Wild this year and started last night in the Kraken's front end of the back-to-back. He left that game with an injury.
Joey Daccord came in and finished the game. He was projected to start this game against the Wild so it is up in the air. Matt Muray is the third goalie for the Kraken and is 3-1-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in four career starts against the Wild.
He is 0-2-1 on the season with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.
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