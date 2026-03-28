Brock Faber Sets Minnesota Wild Franschise Record

Faber's stellar performance ignites a new era for the Wild, shattering franchise records and captivating the hockey world.
Brock Faber added another milestone to his breakout season on Saturday.
With his 50th point of the year, Faber became the fastest defenseman in Minnesota Wild history to reach 50 points in a season, getting there in 74 games.
Only two other defensemen in franchise history have hit the 50-point mark in a season. Ryan Suter did it twice, reaching 50 in 77 games in 2017-18 and 79 games in 2015-16, while Matt Dumba got there in 82 games in 2017-18.
Long known for his skating, poise, and ability to handle heavy minutes in all situations, Faber has taken another step this year by turning strong puck movement and smart reads into production.
Faber, 24, has continued to drive play from the back end. He has 15 goals and 35 assists in 74 games now. Two more goals would tie a Wild franchise record for most goals by a defenseman in a single season, tying Brent Burns.
But Faber's assist record likely won't last long. Quinn Hughes has 47 points in 41 games for the Wild. With eight games left, Hughes will likely shatter the record.
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