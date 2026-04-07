Wild Sign Top Prospect Charlie Stramel To An Entry-Level Deal

Minnesota secures its top prospect, Charlie Stramel, on an entry-level deal, a promising move despite his recent injury setback.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin announced on Monday the signing of defenseman Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to an amateur tryout (ATO).
Stramel, 21, recorded 19 goals, 25 assists, 44 points, seven game-winning goals, five power-play goals, 15 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-29 rating in 37 games during his senior season with Michigan State.
The 6-foot-3 center was the 21st overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft and played four years in the NCAA. He spent the first two years with Wisconsin before transfering to Michigan State.
The 216-pound native of Rosemount, Minn., ranked tied for first in game-winning goals and second in face-off wins. Stramel led all Big Ten skaters with 483 face-off wins and ranked fifth in points and goals. He was named a Top Ten Finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and named to the All-Big Ten First Team.
Minnesota signed Stramel to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2026-27 season. He is currently out with a broken ankle.
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