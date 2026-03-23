'He’s A Really Smart Player': Vladimir Tarasenko Has Rediscovered His Scoring Prowess

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Forward Vladimir Tarasenko made a statement in the Minnesota Wild's (40-19-12) matchup against the Dallas Stars (43-15-11) on Saturday.
He proved to many people that he's still got it.
Before the 2025-26 season, the Wild were in need of some secondary scoring. The Detroit Red Wings wanted to dump Tarasenko's contract after a bad season in 2024-25.
The Wild swooped in and acquired the veteran winger for free when the Red Wings traded him to Minnesota for future considerations. Which is a nicer way of saying we traded you for nothing.
In 80 games last season for the Wings, Tarasenko had 11 goals and 33 points. He had not scored an overtime goal in three years. The days of him being an elite scoring threat seemed over.
Before the year started head coach John Hynes went to Florida after the trade and sat down with Tarasenko and his family. It was to understand what he could do and the Wild to get the six-time 30 goal scorer back to being an offensive threat.
The Wild opened the season with Tarasenko on the third line, where he has been for much of the year. He has played 27 games this season with Danila Yurov and Yakov Trenin.
Yet, Tarasenko has turned it around.
On Saturday, he scored the overtime winner over Dallas. It was his first since the 2022-23 season.
"It’s nice to get an overtime goal," he said after being reminded of how long it had been since his last one.
Tarasenko, 34, has 20 goals, 20 assists and 40 points in 64 games this season for Minnesota. He has been a very valuable asset. The ability to play top-six, bottom-six, top power play, shootout and overtime has helped Tarasenko turn things around.
Especially after a struggling year and everyone writing him off as a shell of what he once was.
"Yeah, there is a pride to it," Tarasenko said about if he takes any pride in scoring 20 again. "Especially after last year, there (was) a lot of things going on. Lot of people say some things. So just try to work hard, earn my spot and get ready for playoffs."
He has four goals in his last four games, five goals and eight points in his last nine games and 12 goals and 20 points in his last 24 games.
"Like I always train my shot. Sometimes it go in, sometimes it’s not," He said. "It’s a team game. We have to believe. There’s no time to start complaining or do something. … Guys creating good chances for me. And the puck’s going in the net."
In fact, this season is Tarasenko's first season in which he has scored 20 goals with one team since 2021-22 with the St. Louis Blues. He also scored five goals and had an assist in the playoffs against the Wild that year. Included a hat trick.
It is safe to say his shot has not gone away. With the playoffs quickly apporaching, Tarasenko could be the Wild's secret weapon.
"Obviously, his ability to score. He’s a really smart player," Hynes said. "It’s another guy I think we can add in here down the stretch and continue to play and allows us to maybe use a few more guys and a few different combinations and guys can be a little bit fresher.”
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