Artemi Panarin Traded to Kings, Leaving Wild’s Deadline Plan Unchanged cover image

Artemi Panarin Traded to Kings, Leaving Wild’s Deadline Plan Unchanged

Dylan Loucks
6h
Panarin's Kings move clarifies the Wild's quiet deadline, reinforcing their focus on internal plans and fitting targets.

When Artemi Panarin was traded from the New York Rangers to the Los Angeles Kings, it officially removed one of the biggest names from the NHL trade market ahead of the deadline.

For the Minnesota Wild, however, Panarin coming off the board doesn’t represent a missed opportunity. It only reinforces a reality that existed well before the deal was completed.

Earlier this month, some reports suggested Minnesota could be a potential landing spot for the star winger.

While the speculation gained traction externally, the Wild were never seriously involved.

Panarin’s cap hit, the idea of an extension and the asset cost required to acquire him made a deal unrealistic for a team operating with limited flexibility and a clear long-term plan.

Panarin’s move to Los Angeles now puts clarity to those rumors and allows the Wild to fully turn the page as the trade deadline approaches.

Despite the trade, Minnesota’s approach is unlikely to change.

Rather than chasing headline names, the Wild have consistently prioritized fit, cost control and roster balance. Any potential additions would need to complement their existing core without compromising future flexibility or development plans.

The plan is still the same. The Wild will be looking to target top-six scoring, specifically a center. That being said, the Wild said they were targeting a center and then traded for Hughes. So don't count anything out.

