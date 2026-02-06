Artemi Panarin Traded to Kings, Leaving Wild’s Deadline Plan Unchanged

Despite the trade, Minnesota’s approach is unlikely to change.
Rather than chasing headline names, the Wild have consistently prioritized fit, cost control and roster balance. Any potential additions would need to complement their existing core without compromising future flexibility or development plans.
The plan is still the same. The Wild will be looking to target top-six scoring, specifically a center. That being said, the Wild said they were targeting a center and then traded for Hughes. So don't count anything out.
