Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon Returns Tonight Vs Wild

Colorado played the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday on the road. They won that game and now host the Wild tonight.
Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon returns to the lineup tonight. He sat out the last game for some rest after the Olympics.
Filip Gustavsson will start tonight for Minnesota. He is 2-7-1 with a 3.81 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage in nine starts against Colorado in his career. He has not faced Colorado yet this season.
He has six goals in nine games against Gustavsson in his career and has three goals in two games against the Wild this year.
