Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon Returns Tonight Vs Wild cover image

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon Returns Tonight Vs Wild

Dylan Loucks
20h
MacKinnon skates back onto the ice tonight, igniting the Avalanche offense against the Wild. The star forward's return promises explosive action.

The Minnesota Wild (34-24-10) is back in action on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche (38-9-9).

Colorado played the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday on the road. They won that game and now host the Wild tonight.

Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon returns to the lineup tonight. He sat out the last game for some rest after the Olympics.

Filip Gustavsson will start tonight for Minnesota. He is 2-7-1 with a 3.81 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage in nine starts against Colorado in his career. He has not faced Colorado yet this season.

MacKinnon, 30, has 40 goals, 53 assists and 93 points in 55 games for the Avalanche. He is fresh coming off his open net miss in the Olympics vs USA and leads the Avalanche with 26 goals, 41 assists and 67 points in 53 career games against Minnesota.

He has six goals in nine games against Gustavsson in his career and has three goals in two games against the Wild this year.

Minnesota WildNathan MacKinnonFilip GustavssonColorado Avalanche2026 Olympics
