BREAKING: Jonas Brodin Won't Travel To Colorado, Joel Eriksson Ek Is Questionable

"I mean, we got guys who understand what is needed," Marcus Foligno said on playing without the two. "The style of play that the Minnesota Wild have to play. We got guys that can fill in and do the job. We're hoping that we're not too far out with those guys, but it is one of those things that you gotta understand, that is how we have to play as a team. It doesn't matter who's in that situation, you just gotta do the job, get it done and be a smart player. We got guys too, that can come in. Yury can come back in. We have a lot of center depth. It may not be as pretty as Colorado's, but we've got guys that know how to play that grind of a game. I really like our guys."