From Blockbuster To Breakthrough: This Is Why The Wild Traded For Quinn Hughes

"Our coaching staff and how they coached us. They kind of just preached continuing to attack. There wasn't a lot of, keep it safe, do this, do that. We were trying to win, which I love. Every time I talk to my dad and call him and ask him how my game was, he's always talking about that fourth line and how much he loves them. It was a full team effort. The pressure they apply on the other team and then we can roll out and kind of play our game. To answer your question, I think we have a really good team and a lot of guys chipped in. Just happy for the group that we were able to win the series."