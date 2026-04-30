Wild's Jonas Brodin Out For Game 6 With Lower-Body Injury

Jonas Brodin, the Wild's top shutdown defensemen, blocked a shot off the foot from Mikko Ranatanen and did not return to the game.
Wild head coach John Hynes said Brodin will not play in Game 6 and is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Hynes said they will know more based on how he feels each day.
Jeff Petry will enter the lineup. Jake Middleton will move up to play with Jared Spurgeon. Petry will play with Zach Bogosian.
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