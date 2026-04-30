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Wild's Jonas Brodin Out For Game 6 With Lower-Body Injury cover image

Wild's Jonas Brodin Out For Game 6 With Lower-Body Injury

Dylan Loucks
6h
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Dylan Loucks
6h
Updated at Apr 30, 2026, 17:31
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The Wild's crucial defense suffers a blow as Jonas Brodin is sidelined for Game 6, forcing lineup adjustments and raising questions for the pivotal match.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (3-2) is back in action tonight against the Dallas Stars (2-3) for Game 6.

The Wild are just one win away and have a 3-2 series lead for the second time in franchise history and the first since 2015 which happened to be the last time they won a round.

Minnesota got Mats Zuccarello and Yakov Trenin back in the lineup last game and will continue with them tonight.

But, in Game 5 the Wild lost a key player to an injury.

Jonas Brodin, the Wild's top shutdown defensemen, blocked a shot off the foot from Mikko Ranatanen and did not return to the game.

Wild head coach John Hynes said Brodin will not play in Game 6 and is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Hynes said they will know more based on how he feels each day.

Jeff Petry will enter the lineup. Jake Middleton will move up to play with Jared Spurgeon. Petry will play with Zach Bogosian.

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