Brock Faber Is Closing In On A Minnesota Wild Franchise Record

All eyes have been on Quinn Hughes and the records he has shattered in a Wild sweater and the records he is hunting down.
He is only three assists away from setting a Wild record for most assists by a defenseman in a single season.
On Tuesday, it was about Faber, who scored the Wild's second goal of the game to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead.
Faber, 23, now has 15 goals, 33 assists and 48 points in 72 games. His 48 points are a career high.
But his 15th goal now puts him two away from tying a franchise record for most goals in a single season by a defenseman. He tied Brent Burns for second with 15 (2007-08) and is two away from tying Burns' 17 in 2010-11.
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