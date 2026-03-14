'He's The Captain For A Reason': From Undersized Prospect To Wild Captain, Jared Spurgeon Reaches 1,000 Games

"As a player, he is just so smart, so competitve and is a great skater (who) plays in all situations," Hynes said. "He plays the game the right way all the time. He plays to the system and the structure we want. I think in my experiences, 11 years in the NHL, just seeing him as a leader and coming in later in his career, it has been awesome as a coach because you have a great captain that you can count on, and you know things are taken care of when you are not around. He does the right things on and off the ice."