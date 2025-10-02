Former Minnesota Wild Defenseman On Waivers

Puckpedia announced on Thursday that Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Daemon Hunt was placed on waivers for purpose of American Hockey League (AHL) assignment.

Hunt, 23, was drafted by the Wild with the 65th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He spent parts of five seasons in the Wild's organization before he was traded to the Blue Jackets.

The 6-foot-1 defenseman played 13 NHL games with the Wild the last two seasons. He was traded with a first round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, third and fourth round picks in 2026 and a second round pick in 2027 for David Jiricek and a fifth round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Hunt played 48 games for the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL last year after the trade. He recorded two goals and 14 points.

Defenseman Daemon Hunt Placed On Waivers

Defenseman Daemon Hunt has been placed on waivers per PuckPedia.com.

The Wild are in need of a left-shot defenseman and are familiar with Hunt. It would not shock me if Hunt is claimed, but also by the Wild.

Jack Johnson is on a PTO right now and hasn't been signed yet. Zach Bogosian is a right-shot defenseman and played on the left-side last game and will again on Friday.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Minnesota Wild Sign Kirill Kaprizov To An 8-Year Contract Extension

ST. PAUL, Minn - The The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday an eight-year contract extension worth $136 million ($17 million AAV) for its superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov.

- Hunter Haight Continues To Make An Impression At Training Camp.

- What Is New On The Kirill Kaprizov Contract Situation.

- Wild's Mats Zuccarello Will Be Out For "A Little While"

- Is It Time To Panic: Kirill Kaprizov Contract Extension Situation.

- Former Minnesota Wild Defenseman Retires From NHL.