Former Wild Forward Named Captain Of Finland In Olympics

Aleksander Barkov was the captain for the 4 Nations with Mikko Rantanen, Sebastian Aho and Granlund as the assistants.
With no Barkov in this tournament, Granlund has been named the captain.
In his seven seasons with the Minnesota Wild, Granlund recorded 93 goals, 224 assists, and 317 points in 461 games. He was later traded to the Nashville Predators for Kevin Fiala where he played five seasons in Nashville.
He had spent the last two years in San Jose after making a short pitstop with the Dallas Stars. He signed a three-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks before this season.
Granlund, 33, has represent Finland on the national stage before. Multiple World Juniors, some World Championships, the 2014 Olympics and the 4 Nations.
He has 12 goals and 27 points in 38 games this season for Anaheim and has 191 goals, 446 assists and 637 points in 940 career NHL games.
