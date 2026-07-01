Free Agency Day Has Arrived: The Wild Have Plenty Of Questions To Answer

Bill Guerin faces a high-stakes roster overhaul as Minnesota hunts for a veteran goaltender, top-six scoring depth and a potential blockbuster trade for a franchise center.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — One of the biggest days of the NHL offseason has arrived.
NHL free agency officially opens today, and the Minnesota Wild enter it with no shortage of questions.
After months of trade rumors, contract speculation and roster uncertainty, general manager Bill Guerin has an opportunity to reshape a team he believes is ready to compete for the Stanley Cup.
The Wild have some cap space to work with, several roster holes to fill and plenty of decisions that could alter the direction of the franchise heading into the 2026-27 season.
After Filip Gustavsson underwent hip surgery earlier this offseason, he is expected to miss the start of the regular season. That leaves Jesper Wallstedt in line to open the year as Minnesota's starting goaltender.
While Wallstedt showed during the playoffs that he is capable of handling big moments, expecting him to carry the load without an experienced NHL backup would be a significant risk.
Finding a veteran goaltender capable of playing meaningful games will be something the Wild look for.
The Wild also have major questions up front.
Vladimir Tarasenko is expected to sign elsewhere after one productive season in Minnesota. Marcus Johansson has already returned to Sweden, while Mats Zuccarello is also expected to sign elsewhere after spending the past seven seasons with the organization.
If all three veterans move on, Minnesota will suddenly have multiple openings in its top nine and a need for additional scoring alongside Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy. Whether it's one marquee addition or multiple signings, adding at least one top-six forward feels like a necessity.
Of course, Guerin's biggest move may not come through free agency at all.
Several current Wild players could become trade candidates as Minnesota continues looking for ways to improve its roster.
Jake Middleton, Yakov Trenin, Marcus Foligno, Ryan Hartman and Nico Sturm have all been mentioned as possible trade pieces this offseason.
Moving one of those veterans could create additional salary cap flexibility while also opening roster spots for younger players ready to take on larger roles.
Then there is the storyline Wild fans have been following for weeks.
Does today finally become the day Dylan Larkin is traded?
Minnesota has been connected to the Detroit Red Wings captain throughout the offseason, and if Guerin is serious about finding the top-line center the organization has long been searching for, Larkin remains one of the biggest names to watch.
A trade would undoubtedly require a significant package, and there is no guarantee Detroit is willing to move its captain. But until Larkin is either traded elsewhere or publicly taken off the market, the Wild will remain part of the conversation.
Oh and Quinn Hughes is offically eligible to sign an extension.
By the end of the day, Minnesota's roster could look very different from what it does this morning.
Whether it's signing a veteran goaltender, adding much-needed scoring, moving out salary or pulling off a blockbuster trade, the Wild have several avenues to improve their team.
After months of anticipation, free agency is finally here. Now it's up to Guerin to make the most of it.
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