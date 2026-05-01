'Ice in His Veins': Behind The Rookie Who Ended The Wild’s First-Round Curse

Rookie goalie Jesper Wallstedt defied expectations, leading the Wild past their playoff curse with a dominant, series-stealing performance that stunned even his coach.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — This is why they went with Wally. All series, it hung over everything.
Experience vs. upside. Proven playoff numbers vs. the unknown. Ride the veteran in Filip Gustavsson, or trust a 23-year-old who had never carried a team through this moment before?
Jesper Wallstedt got the net. And six games later, that decision is the reason the Minnesota Wild are playing in May.
Wallstedt didn’t just hold up, he took over. A 2.05 goals-against average. A .924 save percentage. Timely saves in big moments. The kind of presence that doesn’t look like a rookie figuring it out… it looks like a goalie dictating a series.
You could feel it from the start, but it really hit in the third period of the clincher when the building turned into something else entirely. Wallstedt noticed it too.
“For me, it’s the only feeling I’ve had of NHL playoffs. Obviously I know the history of everything. I see our fans when we scored our fourth goal, I looked back through the glass and I see someone crying in the stands. I realize how big this is for our fan base. Not just us but there’s so many more people who are with us on this road and this journey. The excitement and joy to get past the first round is huge.”
That’s the part that makes this story hit. This wasn’t just about a goalie decision. This was about a franchise that hadn’t broken through in 11 years, finally getting there, behind the one guy who wasn’t supposed to be the “safe” choice.
But inside the room, this didn’t feel like a gamble. It felt obvious. I asked Wild head coach John Hynes postgame if it surprised him how well Wallstedt showed poise this whole series.
“Wally was, coming down the stretch, you could tell that he was playing at the top of his game. He was very confident,” Hynes said. “And then I think once we went into Game 1 and he played really well, I thought that was a good game for him to get into. Our team played well, we got a good win and then I felt as the series went on, he just got more confident, comfortable and he was in the zone. He’s confident back there. He’s playing a real strong game. And you could see as the series continued to go forward that he was getting more and more I think confident, comfortable and wanted the net and was going to do whatever he could to make sure that he helped us win games.”
That’s the thing, this wasn’t a hot night or two. It is one thing to start a young netminder and have him steal a game. It is another to start a youngster and have him steal the whole series against the second best team in the NHL.
This was a climb. Every game, a little more control. A little more swagger. Even when things went wrong, nothing changed for him.
“Even when goals go in that I don’t want to give up, I don’t judge myself too hard. I’ve become pretty good at letting it [go]," Wallstedt said. "I know that guys on our team are going to score goals. We’re a good enough team. We’re going to score goals. I’ve just got to keep giving us a chance to be in games.”
That mindset showed up in the moments that decide series.
Like the save on Colin Blackwell — the kind that flips everything.
“If they score there it’s 3-2 and a different game. I can get that save and obviously we score pretty quick after. But that’s my job," Wallstedt said. "My job is to come up with the saves when they’re needed. Even if goals go in, if I’d like to save them or it’s a good goal by them, either way I’ve just got to keep going.”
He didnt panic. He didnt chase the moment. He just stopped it.
And when you’re a team that’s spent years trying to get past this exact hurdle, that calm hits different.
“I mean I never worry about the goalies. I don't know anything about goalies. I honestly never think about it. That's the point. I never think about it. Wally's got the net. I'm not worried about it by any means,” said Quinn Hughes. “He was terrific obviously. I feel really confident in him. He's kind of got this swagger it feels like a little bit. Maybe you can call it ice in his veins or whatever you want to call it. For him to show out like he did was impressive.”
That’s how you know it’s real. When your own teammates stop thinking about the position entirely. Even Kirill Kaprizov kept it simple.
“Really good. He’s unbelievable. It’s fun to watch him.”
So, now that it is said and done, what has Hughes learned about the youngster?
"I kind of thought coming in I had heard how good both our goalies were and then seeing it in the regular season and then they were both at the Olympics. He's 22 or 23. He was pretty special this series. He made some big saves and some timely saves. To think that he's only 23 and able to handle the pressure and play big like he did we're going to need him to continue to do that. For the next couple years he'll be pretty scary I think."
The Wild needed that. Because this wasn’t a clean series. Guys went down. Lines shuffled. There were stretches where it could’ve slipped. Where the PK failed countless times, the 5-on-5 play could have slipped with one bad goal.
Yet Wallstedt saw all of it.
“The guys get hurt, they go in and take a look, everyone is so resilient and so competitive that an injury, they want to stay on the ice and get back out there. Even when they go away for a bit, we have guys in the lineup who step in and obviously are a huge part of our team. Guys can come in and you don’t even notice that one is gone before they’re back because we have such a deep lineup of amazing players.”
And that’s why he pushes back on the idea that he “carried” them.
“I don’t know if I would say carry. Think we’re a team out there. We need every single one of the guys on our team. Guys that bring energy, or guys that score, or guys that block shots. Everyone is a part of the team and we need every single guy.”
That’s true. But also… without him, this probably looks different.
When the clock started ticking down and the fourth goal went in, even Wallstedt understood what it meant, not just for him, but for everything that’s been hanging over this team.
“I think I realized it when the clock was coming down and we scored the fourth goal. Obviously I’ve heard all the stories. I’ve heard media ripping all the teams that don’t go by the first round. We’re past it now. Now we can put that behind and hopefully no one will ever write about that again.”
It’s over.
The streak. The narrative. The “can they get out of the first round” question. And the answer didn’t come from experience. It came from the hot hand. It came from a 23-year-old who never blinked.
And now, the Wild are moving on — with their guy in net and a whole new expectation in front of them.
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