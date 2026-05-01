'Ice in His Veins': Behind The Rookie Who Ended The Wild’s First-Round Curse

“Wally was, coming down the stretch, you could tell that he was playing at the top of his game. He was very confident,” Hynes said. “And then I think once we went into Game 1 and he played really well, I thought that was a good game for him to get into. Our team played well, we got a good win and then I felt as the series went on, he just got more confident, comfortable and he was in the zone. He’s confident back there. He’s playing a real strong game. And you could see as the series continued to go forward that he was getting more and more I think confident, comfortable and wanted the net and was going to do whatever he could to make sure that he helped us win games.”