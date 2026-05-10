Jesper Wallstedt’s Massive Bounce-Back Has The Wild Right Back In This Series

“Well I think it was good for my mind and my head to just look at some details. It’s very easy when you just play, play, play. And you don’t practice much. You get out there in morning skate just to get to feel some pucks. You’re never really working on details. And I think there was some stuff I had to look at and some stuff I could improve on. And I felt like those days gave me that and it also gave me some time to get away from the rink a little bit.”