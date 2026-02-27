Matt Boldy Sets Minnesota Wild Franchise Record With Historic Run

We have talked about Quinn Hughes and his records. We have certainly touched on Kirill Kaprizov and his stats. But, Matt Boldy is quickly becoming a star for the Wild.
Boldy, 24, recorded his fifth career four-point game on Thursday, tying Mats Zuccarello for the second-most in franchise history.
Only Marian Gaborik, with seven, has more.
For a franchise that has leaned on stars in different eras, that’s rare company.
But Boldy didn’t stop there.
Fresh off a Gold Medal, Boldy became the first player in Wild history to record consecutive four-point games. He posted a 3-1—4 line on Feb. 4 in Nashville and followed it up with another four-point performance to etch his name into the record books.
That’s not just a hot streak. That’s franchise-level production. And at 24 years old, this doesn’t feel like a ceiling. It feels like a step.
If this is the version of Boldy the Wild are getting down the stretch, Minnesota isn’t just getting scoring. They’re getting a franchise pillar hitting his stride at the right time.
The Wild forward is now third in the NHL in goals with 34 behind only Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.
