Minnesota Wild Injury Updates From Tuesday's Practice

ST.PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild returned home on Tuesday for a practice before leaving to Chicago on Wednesday to play the Blackhawks.

None of the current injured Wild players were on the ice for practice No Vladimir Tarasenko, Marco Rossi or Ryan Hartman.

Tarasenko, 33, has missed the last five games with a lower-body injury that he's sustained in practice a few weeks ago. He's till hasn't hit the ice yet for a practice.

Rossi, 24, has also missed the last four games with a lower-body injury. He has not resumed skating and is still listed as week-to-week.

Hartman, 31, has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury but has resumed skating. He is skating on his own.

Nico Sturm and Zach Bogosian both recently returned from their injuries but Vinnie Hinostroza is now on the shelf for a month, if not more, with a lower-body injury.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

'I Would Anticipate That Moving Forward': Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson, Wallstedt

Emerging rookie brilliance forces the Wild's hand, creating a dynamic tandem that will share net duties going forward.

- Wild's Ryan Hartman Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury.

- Wild's Rookie Center Gets First Huge Opportunity: First-Line Center.

- The Wild’s Wall: How Defense, Grit and Buy-In Turned Minnesota Into A November Powerhouse.

- Wild's Marco Rossi Is Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury.