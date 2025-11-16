Wild's Vladimir Tarasenko Listed As Game-Time Decision Vs Vegas

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (8-7-4) host the Vegas Golden Knights (8-4-5) tonight for a second of a back-to-back.

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko missed the Wild's game against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday and is day-to-day as of now.

“I would classify it as day to day right now with the information I have at this point," Wild head coach John Hynes said after the game on Saturday.

On Friday, Tarasenko was practicing with Danila Yurov and Vinnie Hinostroza on the team's third line. But on Saturday, Liam Ohgren took his spot as Tarasenko did not play with a lower-body injury.

Could he play tonight?

"I wouldn't say, you know what? I really don't know," Hynes said after Saturday's game if Tarasenko could play on Sunday. "We'll see what happens. Yesterday we had all these talks and then this morning it went haywire."

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

‘It Made Him Stronger’: Hynes Highlights Wallstedt’s Growth As Rookie Makes History

Jesper Wallstedt's historic consecutive shutouts reveal how adversity forged his strength, propelling the rookie to new NHL milestones.

- Wild Recall Liam Ohgren From American Hockey League.

- Wild's Marco Rossi Is Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury.

- 'Him And Kirill Are So Fun To Watch': Kaprizov, Zuccarello Connect On Gorgeous Goal.

- Wild Acquire Former Top Prospect From San Jose In A Trade.