Nick Foligno Rejoins The Lineup, Bobby Brink Sits Out Vs Dallas Tonight

Tonight's game will be a little preview of the action as the Wild are in Dallas to take on the Stars tonight.
The Wild will continue the little rotation that has been going on. Nick Foligno will rejoin the lineup tonight. Bobby Brink, who had another insane playmaking type of game last time out, will be a healthy scratch.
Brink, 24, single-handedly beat the Stars on home ice a few weeks ago when he had a goal and set up the game-winner in overtime. He has two goals and two assists in ten games with the Wild.
The 5-foot-8 native of Minnetonka, Minnesota, set up three scoring chances for the Wild on Tuesday but did not get an assist to show for it.
Foligno, 38, is a rugged bottom-sixer who has been elite on the penalty kill. The Wild let up a power-play goal last game against the Kraken that went off the stick of Danila Yurov, who was taking Foligno's spot on the PK, and into the net.
The veteran forward has been pretty good for the Wild. In 13 games, he has one assist, one fight and 35 hits.
He will play with Marcus Foligno and Michael McCarron tonight.
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