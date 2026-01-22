Patrick Kane Nears U.S.-Born Scoring History Against The Wild Tonight

Three points shy of NHL history, Patrick Kane faces an opponent he's dominated. Can he etch his name in the record books tonight?
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Patrick Kane will take the ice at Grand Casino Arena with history within reach when the Minnesota Wild (28-14-9) and Detroit Red Wings (31-16-4) square off.
Kane, 37, enters the matchup needing three points to pass Mike Modano (1,374) for the most points by a U.S.-born player in NHL history.
The opponent only adds intrigue.
Kane has routinely found success against the Wild throughout his career, creating offense in all situations and forcing defenses to adjust whenever he’s on the ice.
In 60 career games against the Wild, Kane has recorded 25 goals, 30 assists and 55 points.
The veteran forward has eight goals, 21 assists and 29 points in 36 games this season for the Red Wings. In his 19th NHL season, Kane is three points shy of breaking a U.S.-born record.
Modano currently works as an executive advisor for the Wild, a role he's held since 2019. He regularly attends Wild home games and usually sits in the GM's booth.
If Kane were to record three points tonight, he would do it in front of the record holder.
With a milestone looming, Minnesota knows what kind of challenge awaits.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.