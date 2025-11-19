Tyler Pitlick Returns to Wild Lineup After Illegal Hit on Hurricanes’ Jalen Chatfield

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (9-7-4) host the Carolina Hurricanes (13-5-1) tonight for a late 8:30 p.m. game on national TV.

Tyler Pitlick will enter the lineup tonight for the Wild. It is his first game back in the NHL since Nov, 6. He received a match penalty for a hit to the head of Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield in that game.

Chatfield did not return to the game following the hit and has been out since. Chatfield traveled with the team to Minnesota and was on the ice but head coach Rod Brind'Amour said he will not play tonight.

Pitlick was assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head. He is also automatically suspended pending league approval. He finished the game with 20 penalty minutes on 1:33 of ice time. Three shifts.

But after a league approval, Pitlick was not suspended. He was sent down by the Wild but recalled two games ago. He will enter the lineup tonight against the Hurricanes but Chatfield still won't play tonight.

