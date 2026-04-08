'We’re Just More Educated And More Experienced': Wild Set For Round 1 Rematch With Stars Armed With Lessons From 2023

“I mean yeah that’s a big thing," Marcus Foligno said on if discipline was the difference in that round. "Yeah, we took penalties. Our penalty kill was the issue in that series. I think 5-on-5 we were the better hockey team. We got outplayed in special teams. Vegas you can look at last year, too. There were some moments where we had times where we needed to be a little better and we lost I think it was Game 4 at home I think hurt us a little bit with some penalties and they capitalized, right? It’s going to be a hard series no matter what but if we can be just a bit better in the penalty kill area, we’re going to have a really good chance against Dallas.”