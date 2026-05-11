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Wild Announce Jesper Wallstedt As Game 4 Starter

Dylan Loucks
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Coming off a dominant 35-save performance, the rookie phenom returns to the crease as Minnesota looks to even the series against a high-powered Colorado Avalanche offense tonight.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (1-2 | 5-4) is back in action tonight to face the Colorado Avalanche (2-1 | 6-1) for Game 4 of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Minnesota lost the opening game by three in a 15-goal thriller, 9-6. In that game, Jesper Wallstedt let up eight goals which was a career-high.

Filip Gustavsson started Game 2 and the Wild lost that one 5-2. Minnesota went back to Wallstedt in Game 3 and he delievered.

In a 5-1 win after five days off, Wallstedt stopped 35-of-36 shots that he faced in the win.

Wallstedt, 23, went 4-2-0 with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in the first round against the Dallas Stars.

He will start again tonight for Game 4.

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Minnesota WildDallas StarsColorado AvalancheJesper WallstedtFilip GustavssonNHL Playoffs
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