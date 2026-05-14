Wild Blow 3-0 First Period Lead, Eliminated In 5 Games To Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon’s late-game heroics fueled a stunning Colorado comeback, erasing a dominant Minnesota start to snap a 17-year home drought and shatter the Wild’s postseason dreams in Game 5.
Well Game 5 was a thriller if you are a hockey fan. With tons of emotions for both fanbases, the Colorado Avalanche came up with a huge 4-3 win to eliminate the Minnesota Wild in the second round.
With the win, the Avalanche snapped a 17-year drought of not closing out a series on home ice.
Minnesota came out with an early lead by scoring three quick goals. Michael McCarron's goal in the first period was later overturned and ruled that he had put it in with his hand.
Not long after, Nick Foligno got the Wild back on the board with his second of the game to make it a 3-0 lead.
That was all for MacKenzie Blackwood as Scott Wedgewood got the third period. Minnesota then put eight shots on Wedgewood for the second and third period.
Colorado outshot the Wild 18-8 in the last two periods and scored three goals.
Parker Kelly got the Avalanche on the board in the second period with a tip-in. Jack Drury scored late in the third with another tip and Nathan MacKinnon, who had nine shots in the first three periods, ripped one home to tie it with under two minutes left.
Matt Boldy, Kirill Kaprizov, Quinn Hughes, Brock Faber, Mats Zuccarello and Marcus Johansson had a combined eight shots in three periods.
Brett Kulak ended the Wild's season to finish the comeback.
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