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Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon On The Ice Following His Upper-Body Injury

Dylan Loucks
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Captain Jared Spurgeon returns to the ice after a frightening injury. He's day-to-day, a positive sign for the Wild's upcoming games.

The Minnesota Wild skated on Tuesday after an off day on Monday. There was one positive update that came out of it. 

In the Wild's last game, Jared Spurgeon did not play with an upper-body injury. In Minnesota's game before Boston, against the Florida Panthers, Spurgeon left with an upper-body injury.

Spurgeon, 36, left the game after crashing hard into Jesper Wallstedt and the post. He nailed his face into the post.

"He's doing well," Wild head coach John Hynes said pregame. "He's not going to play, but I would classify him as day-to-day."

The Wild captain was on the ice for Minnesota on Tuesday. He got stitches for the big cut on his face but is doing better. A positve sign for sure.

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