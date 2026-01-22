Logo
Wild Inches Towards Getting Guys Back, Roster Moves Likely Coming cover image

Wild Inches Towards Getting Guys Back, Roster Moves Likely Coming

Dylan Loucks
3h
Key players possible to return as the Wild prepares to face the Red Wings, but roster moves loom for the surging team. Marcus Johansson and Joel Eriksson Ek the mentioned players.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (28-14-9) is back in action tonight to face the Detroit Red Wings (31-16-4).

Based on morning skate, it looks like the Wild might be getting some guys back.

Four of the five injured players were on the ice for skate. Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Johansson and Zach Bogosian.

Wild head coach John Hynes said both Boldy and Bogosian will miss tonights game. But Hunter Haight and Ben Jones Nicolas were skating with Aube-Kubel and David Spacek after skate so that should indicate something.

That would mean, Eriksson Ek and Johansson will return tonight. If that is the case, the Wild will have to make some roster moves.

