Wild Inches Towards Getting Guys Back, Roster Moves Likely Coming

Based on morning skate, it looks like the Wild might be getting some guys back.
Four of the five injured players were on the ice for skate. Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Johansson and Zach Bogosian.
Wild head coach John Hynes said both Boldy and Bogosian will miss tonights game. But Hunter Haight and Ben Jones Nicolas were skating with Aube-Kubel and David Spacek after skate so that should indicate something.
That would mean, Eriksson Ek and Johansson will return tonight. If that is the case, the Wild will have to make some roster moves.
