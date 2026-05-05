Wild Make A Change In Goal: Filip Gustavsson Starts Game 2

Minnesota lost the opening game by three in a 15-goal thriller, 9-6. In that game, Jesper Wallstedt let up eight goals which was a career-high.
After the game, Wild head coach John Hynes didn't single the rookie goaltender out. He said the team didn't put Wallstedt in the right spot on a lot of the goals.
It was still up in the air on Monday of who would be starting Game 2. Could we see a goalie change?
On Tuesday, after skate, Hynes said that they will make a change in net.
Wallstedt, 23, went 4-2-0 with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in the first round against the Dallas Stars.
Filip Gustavsson has not played since April 13th but will get the start tonight for Game 2. In his last game, Gustavsson allowed five on 26 shots. He allowed ten in his last two starts of the season.
In his career against Colorado, Gustavsson is 3-7-1 with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage in 11 starts.
Minnesota will look to even the series before heading home. Gustavsson will be the man in the crease to do just that.
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