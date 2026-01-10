Wild Place Zach Bogosian On Injured Reserve

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (26-11-8) is back home to host the New York Islanders (24-15-5). Minnesota made a few roster moves.

With forward Joel Eriksson Ek injured, the Wild recalled Ben Jones from Iowa.

In addition, Minnesota placed defenseman Zach Bogosian on the Injured Reserve (IR).

Bogosian, 35, has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. He will miss tonight's game against the Islanders but is eligible to come off the IR as early as tomorrow if he is ready.

Daemon Hunt recently came off the IR and played on Thursday. Matt Kiersted is also here.

