Wild Playoff Opponent Update: Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz Status Uncertain For Game 1

The Wild could open their first-round series against the Stars without one of Dallas’ most important players, as Miro Heiskanen is set to miss the final three games of the regular season and his Game 1 status remains uncertain.
Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan said on The Ticket that defenseman Miro Heiskanen will miss the final three games of the regular season. His availability for Game 1 against Minnesota remains uncertain, though Dallas is “certainly hoping to get him back in the first round.”
Heiskanen has been a key piece for the Stars all season, logging heavy minutes in all situations and driving play from the back end.
His potential absence, even if limited to the start of the series, would be a significant development for a Dallas team preparing to face a Wild group that has struggled to get out of the opening round in recent years.
Minnesota and Dallas are set to meet in the first round for the third time, with the Stars winning both previous matchups.
Heiskanen, 26, has nine goals, 54 assists and 63 points in 77 games. He has 346 points in 552 career games. In 93 career playoff games, Heiskanen has 17 goals, 48 assists and 65 points. He has 18 points in 22 career games against the Wild.
Stars general manager Jim Nill also said that Roope Hintz will be out the last three games of the regular season and they aren't sure if he will be ready for game 1.
Nonetheless, the Stars might be without it's top defenseman and top center for game 1 of the playoffs against the Wild.
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