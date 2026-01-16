Wild Recall David Jiricek From Iowa, Send Carson Lambos Down

After making his NHL Debut on Thursday, David Spacek will stay with the team. Carson Lambos was recalled before the game but did not play. He has now been sent down.
David Jiricek has been recalled by the Wild.
Jiricek, 22, has played in 18 NHL games this season and has zero points, 11 shots and five hits.
Lambos, 23, has played in one NHL game this season, which was his NHL debut. He has one shot on goal, one blocked shot and is a plus-one in 10 minutes and 16 seconds of ice time.
He will go back down to the American Hockey League (AHL).
