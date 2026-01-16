Logo
Minnesota Wild
Wild Recall David Jiricek From Iowa, Send Carson Lambos Down cover image

Wild Recall David Jiricek From Iowa, Send Carson Lambos Down

Dylan Loucks
3h
Dylan Loucks
3h
Updated at Jan 17, 2026, 00:00
Partner

Injuries bite the Wild ahead of a tough road trip. David Jiricek joins the roster as Carson Lambos returns to the AHL.

ST. PAUL, Minn - After a tough homestand that included no wins in three games, the Wild are set to begin a roadtrip against the red-hot Buffalo Sabres, who is 15-2-0 in its last 17 games.

Then a back-to-back against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens, before returning home.

A bunch of moves were made by the Wild on Friday.

Matt Boldy will miss the next four games at least, after he was put on the Injured Reserve (IR) list

He will join Jonas Brodin, Joel Eriksson Ek and Zach Bogosian on the IR. Neither of the four players will travel with the Wild for this trip.

After making his NHL Debut on Thursday, David Spacek will stay with the team. Carson Lambos was recalled before the game but did not play. He has now been sent down.

David Jiricek has been recalled by the Wild.

Jiricek, 22, has played in 18 NHL games this season and has zero points, 11 shots and five hits.

Lambos, 23, has played in one NHL game this season, which was his NHL debut. He has one shot on goal, one blocked shot and is a plus-one in 10 minutes and 16 seconds of ice time.

He will go back down to the American Hockey League (AHL).

