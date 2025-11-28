Wild Recall Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel From AHL

ST. PAUL, Minn - The latest Minnesota Wild injury sparked a roster move. Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel was recalled by the Wild from the American Hockey league (AHL) on Thursday.

Aube-Kubel, 29, has two goals and eight points in 17 games for the Iowa Wild this year. He recorded two points in 22 games with the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers last season while also collecting five goals and nine points in 15 AHL games with the Rochester Americans and Hartford Wolfpack.

The 6-foot, 214-pound forward has recorded 32 goals, 48 assists, 80 points and 672 hits in 304 career NHL games.

He has played in over seven seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers (2018-21), Colorado Avalanche (2021-22), Toronto Maple Leafs (2022-23), Washington Capitals (2022-24), Buffalo (2024-25) and the Rangers (2024-25).

The native of Slave Lake, Alberta, has skated in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games in his career and won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022. He has been called up before the Wild's game against the Avalanche on Friday. We will see if he plays or not.

He was recalled because forward Marcus Foligno got injured in the Wild's last game.

