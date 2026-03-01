Wild Recall Forward Tyler Pitlick From Iowa

Eriksson Ek, 29, took a high stick to the face by Utah forward Nick Schmaltz. He left and did not return to the game. He missed the whole third period.
Forward Tyler Pitlick was recalled by the Wild. If Eriksson Ek can't play on Sunday, Ben Jones will likely slot in, being a center. And Pitlick will serve as the 13th forward, a healthy scratch.
