Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
Wild Recall Forward Tyler Pitlick From Iowa cover image

Wild Recall Forward Tyler Pitlick From Iowa

Dylan Loucks
4h
Partner
167Members·2,384Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Minnesota Wild added some depth with the recall of forward Tyler Pitlick from Iowa ahead of its game against the St. Louis Blues.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (35-15-10) is back in action tonight against the St. Louis Blues (21-29-9) for the first home game since February 2nd.

After losing forward Joel Eriksson Ek to an injury in the Wild's last game against the Utah Mammoth, the Wild recalled a forward from Iowa.

Eriksson Ek, 29, took a high stick to the face by Utah forward Nick Schmaltz. He left and did not return to the game. He missed the whole third period.

Forward Tyler Pitlick was recalled by the Wild. If Eriksson Ek can't play on Sunday, Ben Jones will likely slot in, being a center. And Pitlick will serve as the 13th forward, a healthy scratch.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

The viral stare that captivated hockey fans finally has an explanation straight from the Wild defenseman himself. He's "usually seeing ghosts."
thehockeynews.com‘I’m Usually Seeing Ghosts’: Wild's Quinn Hughes Embraces Viral Stare ReputationThe viral stare that captivated hockey fans finally has an explanation straight from the Wild defenseman himself. He's "usually seeing ghosts."

- Wild Goalie Prospect Steals The Show In Slovakia's Upset Win In Olympic Opener.

- From The Crease: Gustavsson On The 'Swagger' Quinn Hughes Has Brought.

- Quinn Hughes Breaks Franchise Record In 18th Game.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

Minnesota WildJoel Eriksson EkMinnesota Wild Roster MovesUtah Hockey ClubSt. Louis Blues
Latest News
1