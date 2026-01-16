Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
Wild Recall Hunter Haight, Nicolas Aube-Kubel From Iowa cover image

Wild Recall Hunter Haight, Nicolas Aube-Kubel From Iowa

Dylan Loucks
18h
Partner
157Members·2.2KPosts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Dylan Loucks
18h
Updated at Jan 17, 2026, 13:30
Partner

Facing multiple injuries, the Wild recalls forwards Hunter Haight and Nicolas Aube-Kubel from Iowa for a challenging road trip.

The Minnesota Wild is set to begin a roadtrip against the red-hot Buffalo Sabres, who is 15-2-0 in its last 17 games.

Then has back-to-back against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens, before returning home.

A bunch of moves were made by the Wild on Friday.

Matt Boldy will miss the next four games at least, after he was put on the Injured Reserve (IR) list

He will join Jonas Brodin, Joel Eriksson Ek and Zach Bogosian on the IR. Neither of the four players will travel with the Wild for this trip.

David Jiricek was recalled and Carson Lambos were sent down.

The Wild also recalled two forwards from Iowa.

Hunter Haight and Nicolas Aube-Kubel were recalled by the Wild.

Haight, 21, has played in two NHL games this year after he started the season with the Wild. He has seven goals and 12 points in 26 games with the Iowa Wild this year.

Aube-Kubel, 29, has played in four NHL games this season with Minnesota. He has one assist and four hits in that span on 48 minutes and 32 seconds of ice time.

The veteran forward and Stanley Cup Champion, has seven goals and 17 points in 31 AHL games for the Iowa Wild this year.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

Star winger Matt Boldy sidelined. The Wild face a tough road trip missing their goal-scoring leader, impacting their offense significantly.
thehockeynews.comWild Place Star Winger Matt Boldy On The Injured ReserveStar winger Matt Boldy sidelined. The Wild face a tough road trip missing their goal-scoring leader, impacting their offense significantly.

- Immediate Impact: Quinn Hughes' Start With The Wild Has Been Historically Fast.

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- Wild's Jonas Brodin, Joel Eriksson Ek Named To Sweden's Olympic Roster.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

- When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

1