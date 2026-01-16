Wild Recall Hunter Haight, Nicolas Aube-Kubel From Iowa

Haight, 21, has played in two NHL games this year after he started the season with the Wild. He has seven goals and 12 points in 26 games with the Iowa Wild this year.
Aube-Kubel, 29, has played in four NHL games this season with Minnesota. He has one assist and four hits in that span on 48 minutes and 32 seconds of ice time.
The veteran forward and Stanley Cup Champion, has seven goals and 17 points in 31 AHL games for the Iowa Wild this year.
